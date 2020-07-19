WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.65 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. WazirX has a market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,041,360 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

