Webchain Market Capitalization Tops $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , STEX, BiteBTC and EscoDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00743248 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003815 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, RaisEX, STEX, ChaoEX , Coinroom and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

