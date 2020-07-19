Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $74.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,602 shares in the company, valued at $43,566,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after buying an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,370,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. 779,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

