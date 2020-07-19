WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.46-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.38 million.WNS also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.58 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

NYSE:WNS opened at $63.25 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

