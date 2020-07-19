Xaya Price Up 8.5% This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $9,992.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,850,266 coins and its circulating supply is 43,708,139 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

