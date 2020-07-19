Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Yeti stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 1,292,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,391. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Yeti by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 616,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

