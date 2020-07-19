Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.50). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

