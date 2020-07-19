Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($3.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 238,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. Allakos has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 320,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

