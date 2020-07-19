Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,744 shares of company stock worth $2,463,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.