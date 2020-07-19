Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will report ($1.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($1.46). Capri reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Capri by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Capri by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

