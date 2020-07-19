Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 926,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

