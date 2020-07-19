Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

KOP stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $421.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Koppers by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.