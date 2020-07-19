Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 244.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 936,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Aramark by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

