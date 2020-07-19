Zacks: Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $311,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. 235,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,132. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.