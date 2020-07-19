Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). Briggs & Stratton posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGG. Northcoast Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 736,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 293,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 272,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 11,411.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 255,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

BGG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 4,027,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.