Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7,960.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $45,768,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $16,567,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 776,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 798,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.