Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $14.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $408.06. 6,550,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,608. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.15 and a 200 day moving average of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.