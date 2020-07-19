Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $207.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.00 million and the highest is $207.50 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $203.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $840.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $853.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $867.05 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $919.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,265,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,744 shares of company stock worth $2,463,688 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $45.11. 237,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,482. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

