Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Calix reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Calix by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,615,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $846.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

