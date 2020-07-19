Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.35. 182,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,662. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $285,505.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,191. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

