Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $95.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.15 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $215.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $640.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.56 million to $657.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $695.16 million, with estimates ranging from $667.22 million to $718.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 646,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

