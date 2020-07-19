ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003109 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

