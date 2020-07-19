Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler lowered Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $746,176.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,100.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.