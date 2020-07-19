Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $694.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $694.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $774.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. 2,320,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,185. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

