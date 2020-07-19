Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.68.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZM traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.54. 4,601,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,343. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.24, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

