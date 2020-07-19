ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 1,974,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,848. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after acquiring an additional 663,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after acquiring an additional 461,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,597,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,490,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 123,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

