-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.36. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

