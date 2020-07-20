$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 213,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,502. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

