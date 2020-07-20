$0.25 EPS Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 1,131.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NMRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. 809,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

