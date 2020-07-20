$0.55 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after acquiring an additional 197,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 934,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,057. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

