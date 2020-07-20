-$0.67 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.55). Century Casinos reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

CNTY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 498,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,409. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $117.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

