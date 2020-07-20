$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 101,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.29.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.