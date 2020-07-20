$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. Constellium posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 490,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

