$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $14.01 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $49.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.99 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $66.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

FBIO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 2,453,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.19. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

