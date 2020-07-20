$147.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $147.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $153.66 million. Cognex posted sales of $199.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $669.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.40 million to $707.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $782.16 million, with estimates ranging from $740.10 million to $835.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 869,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

