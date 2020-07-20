$150.48 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report $150.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $264.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $662.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $745.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $660.14 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. G.Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 814,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,494. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.48.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

