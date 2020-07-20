$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.99 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 9,907,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,116,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

