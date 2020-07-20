$26.35 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will post sales of $26.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $28.07 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $50.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $117.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.11 million to $133.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $62.08 million to $151.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

ACOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

ACOR stock remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Friday. 1,303,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 694,393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

