$318.37 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $318.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.65 million. Docusign reported sales of $235.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after buying an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Docusign by 37.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,327. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -167.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.