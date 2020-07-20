$388.50 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce $388.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.40 million and the lowest is $270.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $551.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.37.

NMRK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 809,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,729. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,631,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.