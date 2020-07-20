$486.41 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce sales of $486.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.82 million and the lowest is $431.00 million. Meritor reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meritor by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritor by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 733,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

