$52.90 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $52.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.80 million to $53.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $63.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $255.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $257.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. 40,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

