$8.77 Million in Sales Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.96 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $39.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.03 million, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 352,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

