Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

OIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. G.Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.51. 814,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.92. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

