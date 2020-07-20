Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report sales of $236.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.60 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $256.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year sales of $959.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.11 million to $965.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $982.01 million, with estimates ranging from $975.39 million to $990.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRD.B. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

CRD.B stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

