Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report sales of $57.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.19 million to $59.60 million. Plug Power posted sales of $57.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $289.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.81 million to $316.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $378.63 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $427.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 13,592,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,276,280. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,571,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,900,173 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Plug Power by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

