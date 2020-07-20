Analysts Set DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

DBVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

DBVT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 77,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,607. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $499.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

