Analysts Set Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Target Price at $3.79

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.79.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 96,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,721. The company has a market cap of $213.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.15. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

