Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $128.00

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $132,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Haemonetics by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

HAE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. 263,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,523. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

