Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $42.24

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.24.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,649. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

